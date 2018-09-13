Speaker of Parliament, Duma senior lawmaker discuss upcoming CSTO PA Yerevan session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan held a meeting September 13 with the delegation of Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma.

During the meeting the Speaker stressed the existing strategic partnership and the traditional centuries-old friendship between the Armenian-Russian relations.

The Speaker attached importance to the mutually beneficial cooperation of legislative bodies in terms of continuous development of intergovernmental relations of the two countries.

According to Kalashnikov, the ties between Russia and Armenia have been, and remain on a high level.

Attaching importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy, Kalashnikov also addressed the continuity of effective cooperation in international parliamentary arenas.

Agenda issues relating to the upcoming October 29-30 CSTO PA Council and CSTO PA 9th Plenary sessions in Yerevan have been discussed, and parliamentary partnership within the framework of the CSTO was addressed.

The sides stressed the assembly’s role for ensuring regional security.

They also emphasized the dynamic development of bilateral relations in all fields, and discussed the directions for implementation of new joint projects.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan