Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-09-18

YEREVAN, 13 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 485.26 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.99 drams to 563.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.78 drams to 633.22 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 85.50 drams to 18653.12 drams. Silver price вup by 0.42 drams to 220.84 drams. Platinum price вup by 51.83 drams to 12293.96 drams.