ARMENPRESS, Belarusian Belarus Segodnya Publishing House sign cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state news agency ARMENPRESS has signed an agreement on information cooperation on September 13 with the Belarusian Belarus Segodnya Publishing House.

The agreement was signed in Minsk by ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan and Belarus Segodnya director Dmitry Zhuk.

The agreement envisages the sides to carry out exchange of important information, photos and analytical materials about their countries in Russian language.

ARMENPRESS and Belarus Segodnya agreed to closely cooperate and to provide the accessibility of information about important events, visits of official delegations and leaders of countries in the territories of Armenia and Belarus.

The sides will provide organizational and technical support to each other’s reporters and photographers accredited in their countries to ensure activities.

Exchange programs for reporters, photographers and other media specialists will be implemented with the purpose of increasing the qualification of personnel and exchanging advanced experience.

The Belarus Segodnya Publishing House includes five newspapers, Alfa Radio and the www.sb.by portal. The leading newspaper of the publishing house has been founded in 1927.

ARMENPRESS news agency was founded in 1918. The agency is currently publishing nearly 300 articles daily in Armenian, Russian, English and Arabic.

ARMENPRESS is a member of 4 international media organizations. The agency presents Armenia in the CIS Information Council, Black Sea Association of National News Agencies, Council of National News Agencies of Southeastern Europe and the Balkan countries (observer) and the News Agencies World Congress. ARMENPRESS chaired the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies in 2014-2016, the sessions of which and the CIS Information Council were held in Yerevan in 2014. ARMENPRESS has signed agreements on bilateral partnership with over 20 leading news agencies nearly 1/3 of which have been signed during the last 5 years. TASS, Reuters, Xinhua, IRNA, MENA, BTA, AGERPRES, BELTA, Kazinform and many other media outlets with which information and photo exchange is conducted are among the partners of ARMENPRESS. Reporters of the agency regularly participate in different international conferences, media exhibitions and training programs.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan