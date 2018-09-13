Artsakh FM receives delegation of University of Leipzig

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. On September 13, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received the delegation headed by Stephan Troebst, the Deputy Director of the Leibniz Institute for the History and Culture of Eastern Europe (GWZO) at the University of Leipzig, the foreign ministry of Artsakh said.

Welcoming the guests, the Foreign Minister noted that such visits are a good occasion for getting precise and full information about Artsakh and expressed hope that this visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the prospects of cooperation in the scientific field. Masis Mayilian touched upon the steps taken by the authorities of Artsakh in various spheres including the establishment of external relations and cooperation in the educational sphere, emphasizing the importance of Artsakh’s comprehensive involvement in the international processes. At the request of the guests, Masis Mayilian presented the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy, as well as touched upon the Republic’s achievements in the process of international recognition and establishing decentralized cooperation with the entities of different countries. Speaking about the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict Masis Mayilian noted the need to restore trilateral negotiating format with the full participation of the official representatives of the Republic of Artsakh in order to enhance the effectiveness of the negotiation process. He also emphasized that the authorities of Artsakh are ready to de-jure assume their share of responsibility for regional stability. Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister stressed, that the settlement of the conflict should be based on the fact of realization of the right to self-determination by the people of Artsakh. The Foreign Minister also answered the numerous questions of those present.