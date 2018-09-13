Yerevan's iconic TV tower to get facelift

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies has said that the repainting works of the iconic 308-meter high Yerevan TV tower will commence September 19.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that the tower will be repainted in its original red-white colors – a standard requirement from aviation authorities.

The tower has been dominating the Yerevan skyline since 1977.

Drivers, as well as passersby, are urged to maintain distance from nearby areas from 07:30 to 18:00 to avoid possible paint residue. The ministry did not mention when the works will be completed.

