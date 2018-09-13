SHANT 2018: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits information, combat command centers

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the information and combat management centers of the SHANT 2018 command-staff military exercises in the defense ministry headquarters today, the defense ministry said.

The PM once again emphasized the importance of holding such drills and stressed that the key role of SHANT 2018 is to improve the unified harmonious work of the state administration system during the shift from peacetime to wartime.

Pashinyan noted that the war drills featured scenarios which would ensure the effective implementation of tasks in the most difficult conditions.

Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan reported to the Prime Minister on the ongoing scenario.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan