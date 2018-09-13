SHANT 2018: Defense ministry briefs foreign military attaches
15:34, 13 September, 2018
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the ongoing nationwide SHANT 2018 military command-staff drills, a briefing took place today in the defense ministry headquarters with participation of foreign military attaches accredited in Armenia, the defense ministry said.
The foreign military attaches were briefed on the topic, educational goals, phases and the scenarios of SHANT 2018.
Issues related to the command composition of the drills and the role of the security council were also discussed.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
