New ambassador of Ukraine presents credentials to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s new ambassador Petro Lytvyn has presented his credentials to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today, the president’s office said.

Sarkissian congratulated Lytvyn on assuming office and wished good luck. The president expressed certainty that that new ambassador will have important contribution in continuing the effectively dialogue between Armenia and Ukraine.

The ambassador in turn assured that he will do his best during his tenure to strengthen and advance the already existing high level Armenian-Ukrainian partnership in various fields.

The sides noted that the two peoples are tied with fraternal and brotherly relations, which are a good basis for further development of partnership.

