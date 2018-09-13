Armenian FM, new UN High Commissioner For Human Rights meet in Geneva

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a meeting today with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet within the framework of a working visit to Geneva.

Congratulating on taking office, the Armenian FM wished good luck to the High Commissioner and expressed hope that he will have significant contribution in advancing the agenda of protecting human rights.

The sides praised the existing close cooperation between Armenia and the UN Human Rights office, stressing readiness to enhance it even more. Both sides attached importance to the presentation of Armenia’s 2nd midterm report within the framework of the Universal Periodic Review.

Speaking about the “velvet revolution” which took place in Armenia, the Armenian FM noted that the ongoing reforms of the government, which is based on the mandate from the people, are aimed at strengthening democracy and human rights in Armenia, equality before the law, ensuring unbiased and effective justice and combating corruption.

Michelle Bachelet said that the domestic processes of Armenia were under the OHCHR focus. He was pleased to note the peaceful nature of the processes. The High Commissioner expressed willingness to support Armenia in implementing democratic reforms.

The sides addressed the efforts of the international community aimed at the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, praising Armenia’s significant contribution in the matter.

Speaking about women’s rights protection issues, the Armenian FM mentioned that they have finalized the developments of the national report based on the UNSC Resolution 1325.

Mnatsakanyan presented the preparation works for the 3rd Against The Crime Of Genocide Global Forum, due December 9 in Yerevan. He said that Armenia will make coherent efforts to make this forum become another platform of genocide prevention.

The FM reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the NK conflict settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. He stressed that Artsakh has joined the UN human rights fundamental documents, has ratified them and is implementing them.

Mnatsakanyan mentioned that human rights are universal, and that cooperation on protecting them should also be universal without any exception, especially for those who have coherently proved their commitment to these rights.

