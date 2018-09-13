‘Goal is to “lock up” all criminals of March 1’ – Pashinyan responds to Kocharyan’s claims

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has responded to former President Robert Kocharyan’s statement in a September 11 interview when the latter claimed that the authorities’ true goal is to “lock him up”, instead of revealing the March 1 case.

A reporter asked the PM: “Kocharyan has announced that the wiretapped phone conversation has showed that the goal of the authorities isn’t revealing March 1, but “locking him up” , to which the PM responded:

“The goal is to “lock up” all who have committed crimes on March 1”.

March 1 refers to the ongoing investigation into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan.

