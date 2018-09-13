Pashinyan holds meeting with France-Armenia Senate friendship group

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting today with the delegation of Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, chairman of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French Senate, the government’s press service said.

During the meeting the Prime Minister attached importance to the activities of the friendship group aimed at further developing the Armenian-French relations and praised the level of intergovernmental cooperation between Armenia and France. Pashinyan expressed conviction that his upcoming visit to France will also contribute to further deepening of bilateral ties.

At the same time, the Armenian PM emphasized that Armenia is intensively preparing for the upcoming 17th La Francophonie summit and expressed certainty that it will be held on a high level.

The sides were pleased to note the bilateral cooperation in various fields and attached importance to expansion and development of economic ties, including the continuous increase of trade-turnover volumes.

The sides also addressed the processes in Armenia, the reforms which are being carried out in various directions, including the development of democracy, amendments in the electoral code, improvement of the business environment, simplification of the tax and customs administration, encouragement of investments and other issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan