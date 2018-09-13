Turkey appoints new ambassador to Russia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has appointed a new Ambassador to Russia, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The new Ambassador is Mehmet Samsar, head of the consular service of the Turkish foreign ministry.

According to Turkish media, Samsar has served as Ambassador to Ukraine in the past.

Turkey also appointed new ambassadors to Spain, Brazil, Austria, and new permanent representatives to the Council of Europe and the EU.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan