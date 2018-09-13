Turkey appoints new ambassador to Russia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has appointed a new Ambassador to Russia, the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
The new Ambassador is Mehmet Samsar, head of the consular service of the Turkish foreign ministry.
According to Turkish media, Samsar has served as Ambassador to Ukraine in the past.
Turkey also appointed new ambassadors to Spain, Brazil, Austria, and new permanent representatives to the Council of Europe and the EU.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:27 ‘Goal is to “lock up” all criminals of March 1’ – Pashinyan responds to Kocharyan’s claims
- 13:50 SHANT 2018: Prime Minister briefs on process of ongoing exercises
- 13:14 Pashinyan holds meeting with France-Armenia Senate friendship group
- 13:04 OSCE PA to continue supporting Armenia’s democratic development: Tsereteli concludes visit
- 12:46 Turkey appoints new ambassador to Russia
- 12:24 SHANT 2018: Parliament continues drilling war scenario
- 12:14 Lawmakers elect new Constitutional Court judge
- 12:03 Parliament to convene special session to create investigative committee over wiretapping
- 11:13 Investigation on official misconduct launched over phone conversation of security heads
- 10:38 Armenian PM, President of Kyrgyzstan hold phone talk
- 10:25 Anti-Armenian phrasing removed from PACE draft resolution
- 10:18 Lawmakers elect new president of high-instance court
- 10:06 Nine dead as driver intentionally slams into crowd in China
- 10:05 Putin to pay official visit to Armenia, Kremlin says
- 10:01 LIVE: Parliament session kicks off
- 01:59 Armenian parliament adopts decision to declare war in the sidelines of “Shant- 2018” drills
- 09.12-20:39 Azerbaijan’s dictator concerned over establishment of “dictatorship” in Armenia
- 09.12-19:50 President Sarkissian received delegation of France-Armenia Friendship Group of French Senate
- 09.12-18:36 PM Pashinyan assesses nationwide referendum means for deciding Artsakh’s status
- 09.12-18:32 OSCE conducts ceasefire monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
- 09.12-18:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-09-18
- 09.12-18:15 Asian Stocks - 12-09-18
- 09.12-18:07 PM Pashinyan assures fight against corruption is meant to improve investment environment
- 09.12-17:39 Regular Cabinet meeting will be cancelled due to “Shant-2018” drills
- 09.12-17:19 Pashinyan reaffirms readiness to be fully involved in NK conflict settlement negotiations
- 09.12-16:55 SHANT 2018 drills: Emergency personnel exercise bomb threat scenarios
- 09.12-16:54 SIMULATION – SHANT 2018 drills: Military presents ongoing scenario
- 09.12-16:45 Sharmazanov receives CSTO PA Secretary in-Charge
- 09.12-16:38 FIDE President candidate Arkady Dvorkovich to visit Armenia
- 09.12-15:15 Top military official says army wasn’t ordered to open fire during March 1 events
- 09.12-15:10 SIMULATION – SHANT 2018 drills – Armenian military reclaims lost territories in ongoing exercise scenario
- 09.12-14:58 SHANT 2018 drills: PM chairs simulated emergency Cabinet meeting
- 09.12-14:12 ‘ARMENPRESS utilizes advanced technologies to ensure competitiveness in media sector’ – director Aram Ananyan’s speech at Belarus forum
- 09.12-14:03 Acquiring multifunctional military aviation is priority for Armenia, says defense minister
- 09.12-13:43 SHANT 2018: Drills proceed dynamically, simulated situation changes every five minutes
01:08, 09.07.2018
Viewed 4329 times ‘Today wasn’t my day’, Mkhitaryan says
21:58, 09.07.2018
Viewed 1593 times Oksuz case, PART 3: Arrested Turkish mystery-man under investigation by Armenian law enforcement for tax evasion involving Yerevan-based business
12:28, 09.07.2018
Viewed 1515 times Two Iranians busted carrying body-packed heroin during attempted border-crossing into Georgia
19:17, 09.08.2018
Viewed 1468 times PM Pashinyan sees future of Artsakh as part of Armenia – Pashinyan speaks about NK conflict settlement in Moscow
17:31, 09.07.2018
Viewed 1413 times ARMENPRESS clarifies details from Dutch justice ministry over deportation of two Armenian children