Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

Lawmakers elect new Constitutional Court judge

Lawmakers elect new Constitutional Court judge

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has installed Arman Dilanyan to serve as Judge at the Constitutional Court.

88 lawmakers took part in the confirmation vote. 81 voted in favor, 7 against.

Dilanyan took the oath of office in parliament and assumed his duties.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration