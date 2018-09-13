Parliament to convene special session to create investigative committee over wiretapping

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. A special session will be convened at the Armenian parliament after today’s regular session is completed in order to set up an investigative committee, Speaker Ara Babloyan said.

“As required by the Rules of Procedure, at least one quarter of the total number of lawmakers have addressed me for creating an investigative committee to examine the obstruction of justice and violation of confidentiality of telephone conversations and the right to fair trial,” he said.

The committee is created by virtue of law.

Republican MP Armen Ashotyan earlier recommended to create an investigative committee to look into the details of the wiretapping of the phone conversations between security heads of Armenia.

