Investigation on official misconduct launched over phone conversation of security heads

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee has launched proceedings over the criminal case launched on official misconduct by the Prosecutor General’s Office, involving the phone conversation between National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan and Special Investigative Committee director Sasun Khachatyan, which was wiretapped and leaked online.

“Taking into account that the audio recording and the reports contain information indicating abuse of power, the Prosecutor General’s office has launched a criminal case on paragraph 1, Article 309 of the criminal code,” the investigative committee said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan