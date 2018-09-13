Armenian PM, President of Kyrgyzstan hold phone talk
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the government’s press service said.
Pashinyan and Jeenbekov discussed a number of issues relating to bilateral cooperation and its enhancement, the press service said.
The sides addressed the partnership within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:38 Armenian PM, President of Kyrgyzstan hold phone talk
- 10:25 Anti-Armenian phrasing removed from PACE draft resolution
- 10:18 Lawmakers elect new president of high-instance court
- 10:06 Nine dead as driver intentionally slams into crowd in China
- 10:05 Putin to pay official visit to Armenia, Kremlin says
- 10:01 LIVE: Parliament session kicks off
- 01:59 Armenian parliament adopts decision to declare war in the sidelines of “Shant- 2018” drills
- 09.12-20:39 Azerbaijan’s dictator concerned over establishment of “dictatorship” in Armenia
- 09.12-19:50 President Sarkissian received delegation of France-Armenia Friendship Group of French Senate
- 09.12-18:36 PM Pashinyan assesses nationwide referendum means for deciding Artsakh’s status
- 09.12-18:32 OSCE conducts ceasefire monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
- 09.12-18:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-09-18
- 09.12-18:15 Asian Stocks - 12-09-18
- 09.12-18:07 PM Pashinyan assures fight against corruption is meant to improve investment environment
- 09.12-17:39 Regular Cabinet meeting will be cancelled due to “Shant-2018” drills
- 09.12-17:19 Pashinyan reaffirms readiness to be fully involved in NK conflict settlement negotiations
- 09.12-16:55 SHANT 2018 drills: Emergency personnel exercise bomb threat scenarios
- 09.12-16:54 SIMULATION – SHANT 2018 drills: Military presents ongoing scenario
- 09.12-16:45 Sharmazanov receives CSTO PA Secretary in-Charge
- 09.12-16:38 FIDE President candidate Arkady Dvorkovich to visit Armenia
- 09.12-15:15 Top military official says army wasn’t ordered to open fire during March 1 events
- 09.12-15:10 SIMULATION – SHANT 2018 drills – Armenian military reclaims lost territories in ongoing exercise scenario
- 09.12-14:58 SHANT 2018 drills: PM chairs simulated emergency Cabinet meeting
- 09.12-14:12 ‘ARMENPRESS utilizes advanced technologies to ensure competitiveness in media sector’ – director Aram Ananyan’s speech at Belarus forum
- 09.12-14:03 Acquiring multifunctional military aviation is priority for Armenia, says defense minister
- 09.12-13:43 SHANT 2018: Drills proceed dynamically, simulated situation changes every five minutes
- 09.12-13:33 Armenian military to dispatch nearly 100 humanitarian specialists to Syria
- 09.12-13:24 Response to cross-border gunfire stabilized situation, says defense minister
- 09.12-12:57 ‘Concerning for the country’ – lawmaker on wiretapping scandal
- 09.12-12:45 Police, NSS comment on implementation of Prime Minister’s assignments
- 09.12-12:44 OSCE monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan ceasefire passes without incidents
- 09.12-12:33 Armenia has mobilized powers to host La Francophonie summit with very best traditions of hospitality, says Pashinyan
- 09.12-12:03 Investigation underway on wiretapping of security chiefs’ phones
- 09.12-11:59 OIF 11th forum opened in Armenia
- 09.12-11:51 MP Lena Nazaryan elected leader of Yelk faction
01:08, 09.07.2018
Viewed 4315 times ‘Today wasn’t my day’, Mkhitaryan says
21:58, 09.07.2018
Viewed 1580 times Oksuz case, PART 3: Arrested Turkish mystery-man under investigation by Armenian law enforcement for tax evasion involving Yerevan-based business
12:28, 09.07.2018
Viewed 1508 times Two Iranians busted carrying body-packed heroin during attempted border-crossing into Georgia
19:17, 09.08.2018
Viewed 1456 times PM Pashinyan sees future of Artsakh as part of Armenia – Pashinyan speaks about NK conflict settlement in Moscow
17:31, 09.07.2018
Viewed 1403 times ARMENPRESS clarifies details from Dutch justice ministry over deportation of two Armenian children