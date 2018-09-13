Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

Armenian PM, President of Kyrgyzstan hold phone talk

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the government’s press service said.

Pashinyan and Jeenbekov discussed a number of issues relating to bilateral cooperation and its enhancement, the press service said.

The sides addressed the partnership within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

