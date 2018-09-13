Lawmakers elect new president of high-instance court

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has confirmed the nomination of Yervand Khundkaryan as president of the Court of Cassation, the high-instance court of Armenia.

85 MPs from the total 105 took part in the confirmation vote, with 74 voting in favor. One ballot was declared invalid.

Khundkaryan has held various positions in the judiciary since 1993.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan