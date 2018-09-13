Putin to pay official visit to Armenia, Kremlin says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Armenia, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian Izvestiya newspaper.

Peskov said that the date isn’t yet specified.

“The date of the visit will be agreed upon,” he said.

Earlier on September 8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Putin in Moscow. After the meeting, the Armenian PM said that President Putin has accepted his invitation to visit Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan