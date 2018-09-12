President Sarkissian received delegation of France-Armenia Friendship Group of French Senate

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French Senate led by chairman of the group Gilbert-Luc Devinaz.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian highly appreciated the works of the French-Armenia friendship group and noted this happens with true friends.

The President said that in October Armenia will host Francophonie’s 17th summit and this great event will once again symbolize the firm relations between Armenia and France.

Noting with satisfaction the dynamically developing Armenian-French cooperation in a number of spheres, the interlocutors highlighted further expansion of economic relations.

Armen Sarkissian and Gilbert-Luc Devinaz also spoke about the recent changes in Armenia. The President said that there is no alternative but democracy for Armenia. Armenia is in a transitional period and has numerous issues to solve. President Sarkissian expressed confidence that Armenia will pass this path in an atmosphere of tolerance and in the sidelines of the Constitution and laws.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan