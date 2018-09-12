PM Pashinyan assesses nationwide referendum means for deciding Artsakh’s status  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses nationwide expression of will, referendum, as a means of deciding Artsakh’s status, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan announced during Cabinet-parliament Q&A session, answering the question of ARF faction MP Armine Kyureghyan.

According to Kyureghyan, Nikol Pashinyan had announced during one of his rallies that it is people who will decide the fate of Artsakh and in case there is any option he will present it to the people and the people will make the decision. The MP asked if the Prime Minister sees the solution of Artsakh issue by people answering “yes” or “no”?.

“In that speech I also talked about strengthening the institution of referendums. Naturally, Artsakh’s status should be decided by the expression of will of the people. I think it’s clear that such issues should be solved through nationwide voting. If I and the Cabinet think that there is any option that deserved to be presented to the people, the way of doing that is referendum”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan