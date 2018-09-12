Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-09-18
YEREVAN, 12 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.04 drams to 485.37 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.14 drams to 562.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 6.99 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.29 drams to 632.44 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 106.87 drams to 18567.62 drams. Silver price is down by 1.42 drams to 220.42 drams. Platinum price is down by 196.08 drams to 12242.13 drams.
