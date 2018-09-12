Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

Asian Stocks - 12-09-18

TOKYO, 12 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.27% to 22604.61 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.45% to 1691.32 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.33% to 2656.11 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.29% to 26345.04 points.




