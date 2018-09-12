Sharmazanov receives CSTO PA Secretary in-Charge

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov had a meeting today with Piotr Ryabukhin, Secretary In-Charge of the Parliamentary Assembly of CSTO, the parliament’s press service said.

The sides attached importance to strengthening cooperation between parliaments of CSTO member countries, and addressed the activity of the Armenian delegation in the organization.

The sides discussed agenda issues relating to the upcoming October 29-30 CSTO PA Council and CSTO PA 9th Plenary sessions.

Speaking about the significance of the CSTO in ensuring Armenia’s security, Sharmazanov mentioned: “The CSTO has a key significance in ensuring our country’s security and in this context the membership to the CSTO has no alternative.”

Hayk Chilingaryan, permanent representative of the Armenian parliament in the CIS IPA was also present at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan