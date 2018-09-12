Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

Acquiring multifunctional military aviation is priority for Armenia, says defense minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Acquiring multifunctional military aviation is a priority for the Armenian Armed Forces, defense minister David Tonoyan said at a press conference today.

“We attach importance to acquiring and introducing multifunctional aviation in the armed forces. This is a priority,” he said.

According to him, negotiations are currently underway over the matter.

He also mentioned that currently the process of signing the 100 million dollar military loan agreement with Russia is underway. He emphasized that cooperation with Russia in the military field is developing rather successfully.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




