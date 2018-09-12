Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

SHANT 2018: Drills proceed dynamically, simulated situation changes every five minutes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The ongoing SHANT 2018 military drills in Armenia are dynamic, and the simulated situation is changing every five minutes, defense minister David Tonoyan said at a press briefing.

“The drills have a very interesting process. Certain skills and knowledge are being acquired, decisions are changed. Every five minutes innovations take place in terms of changes of situation,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




