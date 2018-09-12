Armenian military to dispatch nearly 100 humanitarian specialists to Syria

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military personnel who will depart for Syria includes humanitarian experts, defense minister David Tonoyan said at a press conference today.

“They are experts of the humanitarian field of the armed forces: doctors, humanitarian de-miners, a security personnel will also be involved to ensure their activities. Nearly 100 people. Participation in these humanitarian actions is in our national interests,” Tonoyan said.

He said that preparation works are currently underway.

