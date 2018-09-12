Response to cross-border gunfire stabilized situation, says defense minister

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani ceasefire violations happen periodically, and there is nothing to worry about in terms of the cross-border fire at the Baghanis town of Tavush province, defense minister Davit Tonoyan told a press conference today.

“The situation is stable. Such ceasefire violations happen periodically, to which our armed forces respond, and the situation gets stabilized. There is nothing to worry about now,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan