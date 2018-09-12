Police, NSS comment on implementation of Prime Minister’s assignments

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Police and the National Security Service currently refuse to disclose any information about the process of implementing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s orders on “disarming high-level officials and their bodyguards”.

The press service of the national police told ARMENPRESS that the process of implementation of the task will be reported to the Prime Minister personally.

“We will officially notify in case we have any information in this regard,” the department said.

The National Security Service said that currently they don’t have any information for public disclosure.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan