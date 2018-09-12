Armenia has mobilized powers to host La Francophonie summit with very best traditions of hospitality, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government, as well as entire Armenia has mobilized its powers in order to host the participants of the 17th La Francophonie summit with the very best traditions of hospitality, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today during the inauguration of the 11th forum of Francophone NGOs in Yerevan.

Pashinyan welcomed representatives of all NGOs which are taking part in the forum and added that the latest developments in Armenia have characterized the power of civil movement. “The participation of the youth, women and men in these events showed how important civil society is, how important the values of democracy and solidarity are in our country, which we have in our country and which we share with all our friends of La Francophonie. I am proud to say that our country is assuming an important work and is reaching an important milestone by hosting the La Francophonie summit. I would like to reassure that our government, as well as the entire Armenia has mobilized its powers in order to host participants of the summit with the very best traditions of hospitality. I am hopeful that this summit will contribute to the development of Francophonie worldwide and that Armenia will become the diplomatic center of Francophonie: the participation of delegations from 84 countries and organizations in the summit will give a new force, and also the participants will be able to discover Armenia and its cultural values, which constitute a part of the Francophone area. I am certain that the summit will be unforgettable and that we will have great success,” the PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan