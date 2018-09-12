MP Lena Nazaryan elected leader of Yelk faction
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament has elected MP Lena Nazaryan as leader of the faction.
Secretary of the Yelk faction Gevorg Gorgisyan made the announcement today during the parliament session.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
