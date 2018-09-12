Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

MP Lena Nazaryan elected leader of Yelk faction

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament has elected MP Lena Nazaryan as leader of the faction.

Secretary of the Yelk faction Gevorg Gorgisyan made the announcement today during the parliament session.

