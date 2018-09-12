SHANT 2018 drills: Parliament staff continues exercises
11:37, 12 September, 2018
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. As part of the ongoing SHANT 2018 drills, the staff of the Armenian parliament has chaired a regular consultation.
Secretary General and Chief of Staff of the parliament Ara Saghatelyan informed that the tasks issued yesterday during the drills have been completed.
As part of the drills, a 24/7 shift was set. The civil protections and mobilization plans were clarified.
The communication and information system was set for wartime operations.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version
- Shant-2018 – PM Pashinyan convenes conditional session of National Security Council
- Shant 2018 – conditional terrorists invade into Armenia from Turkish border
- “Shant 2018” – National Security Council of Armenia will discuss the issue of declaring
conditional warfare
- SHANT 2018: Prime Minister is in charge of drills, chief of staff serves as Chief of General Staff
- SIMULATION - SHANT 2018: Bomb threat scenario in Zvartnots airport