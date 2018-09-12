Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

SHANT 2018 drills: Parliament staff continues exercises

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. As part of the ongoing SHANT 2018 drills, the staff of the Armenian parliament has chaired a regular consultation.

Secretary General and Chief of Staff of the parliament Ara Saghatelyan informed that the tasks issued yesterday during the drills have been completed.

As part of the drills, a 24/7 shift was set. The civil protections and mobilization plans were clarified.

The communication and information system was set for wartime operations.

