Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, OIF Secretary General Michaelle Jean to inaugurate Francophone NGO forum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and La Francophonie Secretary General Michaelle Jean will inaugurate the Francophone NGO Forum on September 12, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said.

“Today, Mrs. Jean and Nikol Pashinyan will open the forum of Francophone NGOs, where representatives of over 200 NGOs from Francophone countries and almost all continents are taking part,” he said.

Today, two youth Francophone forums will be wrapped up, which were organized by the Francophone Youth Parliament, the foreign ministry and PicsArt Armenia.

