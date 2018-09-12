Armenian FM to participate in 39th session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland on September 12-13.

The minister will deliver opening remarks on September 13 at the high level panel of 70th anniversary of the Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide within the framework of the 39th session of the Human Rights Council.

On the same day, the FM will deliver a speech at the 39th session of the Human Rights Council.

Mnatsakanyan will also have a meeting with the new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan