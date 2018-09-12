Broad agenda for upcoming Pashinyan-Macron meeting in Paris

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The agenda of the upcoming meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron is rather broad, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told a press conference today.

He said that this fact symbolizes the level of relations between the two countries.

“We are engaged in cooperation with France in both political, economic, cultural and social fields. All these issues will be on the agenda,” he said.

The Armenian PM will be on a working visit to Paris September 14-15. PM Nikol Pashinyan is expected to meet President of France Emmanuel Macron, and the local Armenian community.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan