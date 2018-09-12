Parliament adopts bill on mutual-recognition of educational diplomas between Armenia and Tajikistan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted the bill on ratifying the agreement between the Armenian government and the government of Tajikistan on mutual recognition of educational qualifications and academic degrees.

The bill was adopted during today’s sitting with 89 MPs voting in favor. No one voted against.

Education and Science minister Arayik Harutyunyan briefed lawmakers yesterday on the bill to ratify the agreement on mutual-recognition of diplomas, educational qualifications and academic degrees between the Armenian government and the Tajikistani government.

“Graduation certificates and diplomas of all levels are acknowledged under this,” he said.

He said that the signing of individual agreements of this kind with Central Asian countries is very important, because it enables to solve one of the government’s priorities: the internationalization of higher education in the education field.

Currently there are six students from Tajikistan studying in the higher education system of Armenia.

The minister said that they are working to have similar agreements with other countries also.

