Azerbaijani military opens cross-border fire at Armenian town
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military has opened cross-border gunfire at the Armenian town of Baghanis in the Tavush province on September 11, local official Karen Abazyan told ARMENPRESS.
He said that Azerbaijani forces opened sporadic small-arms fire. “They fired few days ago too, and yesterday evening they again fired few times,” he said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
According to him, the Azerbaijani military has opened fire at the town twice in the past six days. He claims that previously the shootings weren’t this frequent.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
