LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2036.50, copper price stood at $5864.00, lead price stood at $2077.00, nickel price stood at $12305.00, tin price stood at $19015.00, zinc price stood at $2405.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.