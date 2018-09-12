Yerevan police probe shooting near Hrazdan stadium

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The investigative committee has launched criminal proceedings on a September 9 shooting in Yerevan.

The investigative committee said in a statement that a citizen had called 911 in the afternoon of September 9 to report gunfire sounds near the Hrazdan stadium in Yerevan.

One hour after the call, a hospital contacted police and said that a 26 year old citizen was admitted with gunshot wounds.

Officers found out that the victims suffered the injuries during an altercation near the stadium. Crime scene investigation also discovered 2 bullets and 1 case, and blood.

The criminal case was launched on intentionally inflicting grave bodily injuries.

The investigative committee did not disclose other details.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan