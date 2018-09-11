FM Mnatsakanyan receives President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Giorgi Tsereteli

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on September 11 President of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Giorgi Tsereteli. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the meeting the sides referred to the activities of the OSCE PA. In this context the sides emphasized the role of the parliamentary platform for fostering international cooperation.

FM Mnatsakantan presented the efforts of Armenia at the international arena aimed at the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, as well as the fight against their denial. He highlighted the commitment of the OSCE PA aimed at commemoration of genocides and education.

Speaking about the approaches and priorities of the Armenian side aimed at the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Kaarbakh conflict, the Armenian Foreign Minister highlighted the banning of transferring the settlement process to other platforms, including to parliamentary ones, and stressed that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format is the only internationally authorized mediation format.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan