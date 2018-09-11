Shant-2018 – PM Pashinyan convenes conditional session of National Security Council

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia, Chairman of the National Security Council of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan convened today a conditional session of the Council in the sidelines of “Shant-2018” drills.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM introduced the situation in Armenia according to the scenario of the drills, after which he listened to the conditional reports and suggestions of the members of the Council. PM Pashinyan gave a number of instructions to the bodies in charge.

The PM highlighted the importance of “Shant-2018” drills for checking the readiness of the state bodies of Armenia when switching to a military regime from peace regime.

