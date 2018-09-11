SIS sends inquiry to Russia over clarification of citizenship of fugitive ex-minister of defense

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service of Armenia has sent an inquiry to Russia to clarify the citizenship of Michael Harutyunyan, the former defense minister of Armenia who is charged in the March 1 investigation, head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters, adding that they haven't yet received an answer.

Asked why the citizenship hasn't been clarified in the past, Khachatryan said that the circumstance wasn't checked based on presumption of reasoning.

"If it turns out that he has been a citizen of Russia since 2002 then I think that persons who had appointed him must be subjected to political responsibility," he said.

Earlier Russian media reported that Russia has decided to cancel the arrest warrant for Harutyunyan, which was issued by Armenia.

Armenian law enforcement agencies later received a notification from Russia that the arrest warrant has been cancelled in their territory.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan