Nikol Pashinyan and Mikael Jean discuss issues over organization of 17th Summit of Francophonie 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on September 11 received Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister, greeting the guest the PM noted, “Holding the 17th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie in this October in Armenia is a great honor and responsibility. It will be the biggest international event in our country. We highly appreciate this opportunity and hope that after the summit the OIF will become a stronger and more consolidated structure”. Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian Government makes all necessary efforts so as the summit matches its slogan “Live together”.

Michaëlle Jean thanked the PM for the warm reception and expressed confidence that Armenia, as an important partner of Francophonie, will organize the 17th summit at a high level. According to her, Francophonie has a huge potential for developing broad cooperation between countries and it’s necessary to work jointly to fully utilize the potential.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues referring to the organization of the summit. Pashinyan and Michaëlle Jean also emphasized the importance of the business forum to be held in the sidelines of the summit, which, according to them, will foster economic ties between the Francophonie countries.

PM Pashinyan highly appreciated the contribution of Mikael Jean to the strengthening and developing of Armenia-OIF relations.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan