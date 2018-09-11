Armenian President receives Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Mikael Jean

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Mikael Jean and her delegation on September 11. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guests, the President noted that Armenia highlights the role of the Organization of La Francophonie as a platform for partnership and dialogue and is happy that Arenia hosts the 17th summit of the organization. President Sarkissian emphasized the commitment of Armenia’s leadership to hold the summit at a high level and assured that Armenia will implement it with honor.

The sides referred to the economic forum planned to be held in the sidelines of the summit of the Organization of La Francophonie.

President Sarkissian wished to make it a tradition, noting that Armenia can play a role of a bridge between North and South, West and East.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan