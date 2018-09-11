1st and 3rd Presidents of Armenia to be interrogated over March 1 case

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan and 3rd Presdient of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will be interrogated over March 1 case, ARMENPRESS reports head of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan told the reporters.

He added that the body conducting the proceedings will decide when and under what status they will be invited for an interrogation.

According Khachatryan “Serzh Sargsyan is an important witness, or maybe he is not a witness”.

Referring to the procedural status of Serzh Sargsyan, the head of the Special Investigation Service asked the reporters not to force him to reveal preliminary investigative secrets.

