NSS Armenia to publicize details over possession of Robert Kocharyan and Alexander Sargsyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service and the Special Investigation Service of Armenia investigate the most blatant cases and deal with most dangerous individuals and groups, NSS Director Artut Vanetsyan told the reporters on September 11.

“These individuals have enormous possessions about which we will talk in the near future. We will speak about also the possession of Robert Kocharyan’s family. When he appears on the TV and announces that he has nothing, we will speak with facts and will publish the possessions of these people and how they acquired it. For example how he acquired “Congress” hotel as a result of taking a bribe of 6 million USD. We have testimonies and have grounded proofs”, ARMENPRESS reports Vanetsyan as saying.

He emphasized that he has the scheme of how Robert Kocharyan’s family became the owner of “Congress” hotel. “We have the source of the sum, and we have information how that sum was transferred to Robert Kocharyan’s family”, the NSS Director said.

Vanetsyan added that they have information about other possessions of Kocharyan which will be publicized in the future. He noted that a criminal case has already been initiated with charges of money laundering. Artur Vanetsyan said that he speaks about hundreds of millions of USD. “And the people who say where are the 50 percents of Sashik (Sashik is Alexander Sargsyan who is believed to have illegally obtained shares of lots of companies-edit.), I say that Sashik’s 50 percents are kept in banks. And believe me in the near future everything will be publicized. Billions of dollars have been plundered from our country”, Vanetsyan said, adding that after they fulfill their mission, they will be glad to step down and freely walk in the streets of their beloved Yerevan.

To the question if Aleksander Sargsyan’s money are kept in local or foreign both, Vanetsyan answered that he keeps money both in Armenia and abroad.

Alexander Sargsyan is former President Serzh Sargsyan's brother.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan