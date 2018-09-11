NSS director vows holding to account possible traitors

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Director of National Security Service Arthur Vanetsyan claims that he has never influenced the judicial system.

Speaking at a press conference today, Vanetsyan commented on the sound recording of a wiretapped phone conversation between him and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan.

“If we were to be able to influence the courts and judges, to intervene in judicial processes, believe me then many who have been set free wouldn’t be free today,” he said.

Asked how the wiretapping has happened, Vanetsyan said it is too early to speak about it now. “I can’t answer it at this moment, as to how the wiretapping occurred, who has done it. I can say that the NSS has the technical possibility for wiretapping. However I don’t think that there are traitors in our service who can wiretap the conversations of their director. I don’t rule out that certain people were able to buy special equipment with big money and commit the wiretapping,” he said.

He added that the investigation will give answers. “If there are traitors they should be held to account”, he said.

