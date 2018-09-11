Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 September

SIS chief to resign only in case of ‘public demand’

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Director of the Special Investigative Service (SIS) Sasun Khachatryan says he will resign only in case he will feel that a public demand for his resignation exists.

“I will resign only in case when I will feel that there is a public demand for it. If such a demand will exist, all of us will feel it,” he told a press conference today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




