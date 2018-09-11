National Operator of Postal Communications doesn’t participate in any pre-electoral process – HayPost

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. “HayPost” CJSC announces that as the National Operator of Postal Communication of the Republic of Armenia, it is a non-political structure and it does not take part in any pre-electoral process.

“In case of violations of the election laws during the fulfillment of job duties by employees of “HayPost” CJSC, please contact the nearest Police station and call 010 514 514,” the HayPost statement reads.