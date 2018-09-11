PM Nikol Pashinyan receives philanthropist Albert Poghosyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting today with Diaspora-Armenian philanthropist Albert Poghosyan, representative of the Robert Poghosyan and Sons foundation, who also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

During the meeting the PM attached importance to the continuation of the ongoing projects of Robert Poghosyan and Sons in Armenia. According to the PM, the Armenian government highly values the foundation’s activities.

Albert Poghosyan noted that the excitement of the citizens after the changes in Armenia is obvious. He expressed hope that the country will proceed on a path of upward development with the efforts of the government.

He then briefed the PM on the upcoming projects of the foundation.

Speaking about the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, the sides mentioned that its activities should be boosted within the framework of the ongoing changes.

