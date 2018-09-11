SHANT 2018: Prime Minister is in charge of drills, chief of staff serves as Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The SHANT 2018 military drills are led by the Prime Minister, while the PM’s chief of staff is the Chief of the General Staff, Hovhannes Movsisyan, director of the Government’s Information Analytical Center state non commercial organization told reporters in the defense ministry headquarters today.

Defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that the Prime Minister had been reported on the situation from the very first moment of the drills.

“All services which have risk responsibility are on heightened [duty],” he said.

Movsisyan said that the 24/7 information center is available for updates on the drills. Special monitoring groups are also working at the ministry.

“The special monitoring groups will give information about the situation in the Azerbaijani and Turkish press especially about disinformation,” he said.

The SHANT 2018 nationwide military drills kicked off today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan